Chhattisgarh to extend mandi fee exemption for rice exporters for another year: CM Sai

Raipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday announced that the exemption on mandi (market) fee for rice exporters will be extended for another year, a move aimed at boosting rice exports in the state.

Addressing the second edition of the India International Rice Summit at a private resort here, Sai said the extension would be significant for exporters and farmers, and strengthen Chhattisgarh's position in the global rice market, a government statement said.

He said the summit was significant as it had brought together buyers from 12 countries and embassy delegations from six nations, reflecting growing international interest in the state's rice sector, it said.

The participation of global stakeholders would help Chhattisgarh gain wider recognition in the international rice trade, he added.

Chhattisgarh was rightly described as the "rice bowl" of India by earlier generations and the state continues to live up to that identity, with rice forming an integral part of its food culture, he said.

He highlighted the wide range of paddy varieties cultivated in the state, making special mention of the aromatic Jeeraphool and Dubraj rice from the Surguja region, known for their distinctive fragrance.

The chief minister said the mandi fee exemption, which exporters had been seeking for several years, was granted last year and was scheduled to expire in December 2025.

Its extension would further accelerate rice exports from the state, he said.

Sai said the state's new industrial policy places strong emphasis on promoting small-scale industries, which would strengthen rice processing and export capacity.

At present, Chhattisgarh exports nearly one lakh tonnes of rice to around 90 countries, he said, reiterating the government's full support to exporters.

He said farmers are being paid Rs 3,100 per quintal, with procurement capped at 21 quintals per acre. Around 149 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured last year, and procurement is expected to increase further this year.

On the occasion, Sai inaugurated the regional office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

During the summit, he also visited a rice-focused exhibition showcasing different rice varieties, region-specific strains, innovations in rice cultivation and the use of modern technology to improve productivity.

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, Chhattisgarh Rice Millers Association president Kantilal, senior officials, rice millers, traders and other stakeholders from across the country were present at the event, the release said.