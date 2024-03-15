Chhattisgarh to get 240 e-buses for four cities under PM e-bus Sewa scheme

Raipur, Mar 15 (PTI) A total of 240 e-buses have been approved for four cities in Chhattisgarh under the Prime Minister e-bus Sewa scheme, a government official said on Friday.

Based on population, 100 medium e-buses were sanctioned for state capital Raipur, 50 medium e-buses for twin city Bhilai-Durg, 50 (30 medium and 20 mini) e-buses for Bilaspur, and 40 (20 each medium and mini) e-buses for Korba at a meeting of the central committee and steering committee of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said e-buses will revolutionize urban transportation in the state while also promoting environmental conservation.

The 'PM e-bus Sewa' scheme was launched last year in August. PTI COR KRK