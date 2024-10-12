Chhattisgarh to host All India Forest Sports Meet from October 16 to 20

Raipur, Oct 12 (PTI) The 27th edition of All India Forest Sports Meet 2024 will be held in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from October 16 to 20 and will see over 3,000 participants, an official said on Saturday.

Ace shooter and Olympic medal winner Manu Bhaker will attend the concluding function.

The event is aimed at promoting healthy competition among the employees and officers of the forest department from across the nation and spreading awareness of the protection of forests and wildlife, he said.

During the event, 301 sporting competitions in 23 disciplines will be held at various playgrounds, sports clubs and other places in Raipur, said the official from the forest department.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Kota stadium here, he said.

The theme of the event is ‘Protection of forests and Conservation of wildlife’. It will serve to establish an important connection between sports and forest conservation, he added. PTI TKP NR