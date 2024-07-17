Chhattisgarh to release vision document, new industrial policy on Nov 1

Raipur, Jul 17 (PTI) A vision document to make Chhattisgarh a developed state and its new industrial policy will be released on November 1 this year, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said.

Chhattisgarh is a prosperous state with abundant natural resources, forest wealth and human resources. Value addition to the resources can help in expediting the state's growth, Sai said on Tuesday.

The state government has been introducing reforms in every sector with everyone's cooperation, he said at 'Mor Sapna Mor Viksit Chhattisgarh" (my dream, my developed Chhattisgarh) event at the Circuit House here, an official statement said.

The state planning commission organised the event to seek suggestions from youth, women, farmers and intellectuals for drafting the Chhattisgarh vision document, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047 and to realise his dreams, Chhattisgarh will also be transformed into a developed state, Sai said.

"A vision document is being prepared with the participation of everyone to make Chhattisgarh a developed state. We have set the target to dedicate the vision document of 'Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision @2047' and the new industrial policy (2024-29) to the people on the state's foundation day on November 1 this year," he said.

Under PM Modi's leadership, India has become the fifth largest economy of the world in the last 10 years, the CM noted.

The PM has called for making India the third largest economy in the next five years, Sai said, adding that Chhattisgarh will also make a key contribution in realising this objective.

The state government has the police of zero tolerance towards corruption and steps are being taken to bring transparency in all government works, he said.

State Finance Minister OP Choudhary, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain and other officials were present at the event which saw participation of around 200 persons, the release said.