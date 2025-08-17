Chhattisgarh to showcase its heritage, development journey at World Expo 2025 in Osaka

Raipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh will showcase its unique heritage and development journey at the ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, a government official said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has been invited to represent the state at this global platform later this month, he said.

According to a government statement, the theme of the expo, underway from April 13 to October 13, is "Designing future society for our lives" with sub-themes of "saving lives", "empowering lives", and "connecting lives".

Chhattisgarh already made its presence felt with a glimpse of its world-famous Dokra Art under the ODOP (One District One Product) initiative, which enthralled the global audience with its unique metal craftsmanship, it said.

It will now display its dedicated state stall at the expansive expo site at Yumeshima Island in Konohanaku. This participation is on the invitation of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation, the release said.

Under the leadership of CM Sai, Chhattisgarh will highlight its rich cultural heritage and modern progress in technology, trade, and infrastructure, it said.

The state is also collaborating with the Union Ministry of Steel for its Expo showcase.

Chhattisgarh's participation will not only project the state's achievements on a global stage but also place it on the world map of industrial growth while strengthening its image as an investor-friendly hub, the release quoted Sai as saying.

World Expos, organised by the Bureau International des Expositions, are global stages for breakthrough technologies and sustainable development.

At Osaka, the overarching concept is "People's Living Lab", celebrating global innovation and co-creation of a sustainable future, the release said.

More than 160 countries and nine international organisations are participating, it added.

India is making a strong mark at the expo by showcasing its achievements in information technology, space technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, tourism, culture, infrastructure, and railways, it said.

The Indian Pavilion, titled "Bharat Mandap", is presenting an amalgamation of ancient Indian wisdom with cutting-edge innovation.

It has been drawing crowds with yoga sessions, Bharatanatyam performances, Bollywood screenings, and a special Chandrayaan zone highlighting India's success in space exploration, it said.