'Chhattisgarh train crash could have been avoided had railways adopted reforms'

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Had the Railways implemented rail reforms suggested by the 2011 High Power Committee, the Chhattisgarh train collision could have been prevented, a section of experts has said.

A local MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train rammed into a stationary goods train in the state's Bilaspur district on November 4, killing 11 people, including the loco pilot, and injuring several others.

The Gevra Road-Bilaspur section, where the accident occurred, has an automatic signalling system, which was installed after 2020.

Under the system, the distance between two signal posts is about 1 to 1.5 km, allowing two trains to run on the same track while maintaining a separation of at least one to two signal-post lengths.

If a train stops at a red signal, the following train will get the previous signal in red and must also stop there.

Since trains run close to each other and loco pilots have to observe multiple signals, the HPC in its 2013 report had recommended the installation of a Train Protection Warning System (TPWS) — such as Kavach — before introducing automatic signalling.

After taking first-hand experience of train running in automatic signalling system, the HPC had in its report submitted in 2013 recommended that "further extension of automatic signalling territories on longer sections should be done only in tandem with provisions of aids like TPWS, AWS (Auxiliary Warning System), ETCS (European Train Control System) etc, and without provisions of these aids further increase/extension of automatic signalling territories may not be taken up." The committee found that the sections with automatic signalling on long continuous stretches with signal sighting required at intervals of less than a minute due to higher speeds, adds to the burden of continuous attention on the loco pilot.

Loco pilots noted that under the absolute signalling system, signals are spaced 7-8 km apart. However, with the current focus on increasing train capacity, signal spacing has reduced in all types of signalling systems, leading to extreme pressure to maintain safety.

To enhance efficiency and run more trains in shorter durations, the Railway Ministry is replacing the absolute system with the automatic one. However, the installation of Kavach not only began late but is also progressing at a snail pace, pilots said.

Experts agree that with a significant increase in train operations over the years, loco pilots need technical aids to minimise the risk of human error.

"This accident is a grim reminder of Indian Railways' continued failure to implement a Train Protection and Warning System even on its busiest routes," said Shailendra Kumar Goel, former director general, Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering & Telecommunications.

"The tragedy underlines the urgent need for safety automation across the network," he added.

Goel suggested that the railways must expedite the long-delayed implementation of the Kavach system on a war footing.

Experts said that while Kavach cannot prevent all types of accidents, it can effectively address red-signal overshoots, reducing complete dependence on loco pilots.

"An Auxiliary Warning System similar to Kavach has been functional in Mumbai for suburban trains since the 1990s. The same system should have been installed nationwide instead of trying and testing newer ones," said another expert.

"Kavach installation is progressing very slowly for various reasons. On the other hand, the installation of automatic signalling systems has advanced rapidly. There is an urgent need to address the concerns raised by the HPC," he said.