Chhattisgarh: Truckers' protest inconveniences commuters, triggers rush at fuel pumps; CM holds meet

Raipur, Jan 2 (PTI) The ongoing protest by truck and bus drivers in Chhattisgarh against the new law on hit-and-run cases on Tuesday caused inconvenience to scores of commuters across the state, where petrol pumps also witnessed long queues as people rushed to get their vehicles refuelled.

Many prominent schools in Raipur and other parts of the state also remained shut on Tuesday, on the second day of the protest, in the absence of bus and van drivers, while the shortage of vegetables due to the agitation made their prices go up.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a meeting to take stock of the situation, wherein he instructed officials to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities in the state. He also ordered the authorities to maintain a law and order situation in the state.

The truckers, however, warned of continuing their protests until the provision in the new law is revoked.

The protesters have been demanding the withdrawal of the provision in the new penal law regarding hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists.

The strike left several fuel pumps in Chhattisgarh dried while long queues were seen at many such facilities in various cities like Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Rajnandgaon and Raigarh as people were waiting to get the tanks of their vehicles filled.

Many leading schools remained closed on Tuesday in the absence of bus and van drivers. The protests caused inconvenience to several commuters as they were seen stranded in the bus stations of major cities while prices of vegetables have also soared as a result of supply shortage.

The CM chaired a meeting with senior officials at the Mantralaya here to take stock of the situation arising out of the protest by drivers. The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioners, Inspector Generals of Police of police ranges, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) via video-conferencing.

CM Sai instructed officials to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities for common people, an official statement said.

He said if people face problems in getting essential commodities and if it results in the disturbance of law and order situation, the accountability of the collectors and the SPs will be fixed, it said.

The CM also asked the officials to ensure correct information should reach common people while misleading news should be prevented from being spread and directed to take action against those spreading false information.

He instructed the officials to take stock about the availability of petrol, diesel, medicines, fruits, vegetables, grains and ensure its continuous supply across the state.

He also directed to set up control rooms at the state and district levels which will function 24 hours, and take immediate action if the supply of essential items is affected.

"The administration should hold dialogues with all stockholders to check if hoarding is taking place. Deploy revenue, police and food department staffers at petroleum-diesel and LPG depots in the state to avoid disruption in movement of vehicles engaged in its transportation. Necessary arrangements should be made at toll points and check posts to ensure smooth movement of vehicles," the CM told officials.

Besides, instructions have also been given to form a district level monitoring team also comprising oil company officials to ensure availability and distribution of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG, it said.

Around one lakh drivers involved in the operation of private buses and goods vehicles, including trucks, have stopped work from Monday thereby affecting the commuters and movement of goods.

Hundreds of commuters stranded at bus stations in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, and Rajnandgaon among other cities, were seen trying to make alternative travel arrangements.

Scuffle was also witnessed at some places including in Bilaspur between petrol pump staff and those who were in queue to get fuel for their vehicles "Around 1 lakh drivers, including those engaged in operating buses, trucks, transport and school buses, have launched a protest on Monday against the new provision on hit-and-run accident cases," Chhattisgarh Vahan Chalak Sangh convener Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

"Protests will continue until this provision is revoked," he added.

Tomorrow drivers will sit outside bus stands and if no one from the government comes to listen to our demands then next day we will go to CM house to stage a protest, he said.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh Shukla said the 10-year jail term and Rs 7 lakh fine are very harsh on drivers. PTI COR TKP NP