Chhattisgarh: Two dead, more than two dozen injured as vehicle overturns

Kawardha, Mar 8 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl and a woman were killed and more than two dozen persons were injured after their mini goods vehicle overturned in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place this evening near Sarodha dam when the vehicle, with 35 persons hailing from Singhanpuri village under Kawardha police station limits, was heading to Sahaspur Lohara for a family function, he said.

"The driver of the vehicle apparently lost control following which the mini goods van turned turtle. A woman identified as Mukhin Sahu and a girl, Urvashi Sahu, who is the vehicle driver's daughter, died. More than two dozen occupants sustained injuries and have been hospitalised," the official said. PTI COR TKP BNM