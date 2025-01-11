Chhattisgarh: Two killed, six injured in centring frame crash at under-construction building

Raipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Two workers were killed and six others injured when a centring frame collapsed during the laying of a slab at an under-construction building in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road where a multi-storey building is being constructed, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle told PTI.

As per preliminary information, a slab was being laid on 8th floor of the building around 3:30 PM when the centring frame crashed and fell on the ground, he said.

"Eight workers who were trapped under the debris of iron bars and construction material, were evacuated and admitted to different hospitals. Of them, two succumbed to injuries in the hospital," he said.

Advertisment

Police had earlier said 10 injured workers were injured in the incident.

Of the six injured, the condition of one is stated to be serious, Raipur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said.

Soon after being alerted, police and district administration personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue exercise wherein State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was later involved, he said.

Advertisment

As per information, no worker is trapped under the debris but more clarity will be had after the debris is cleared over the next few hours, the SP said.

The under-construction project belongs to a private real estate firm, which has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to kin of each of the deceased, officials said.

Pradyum, a labourer, said he was working on the ground floor when he heard a loud sound of metals falling to the ground.

Advertisment

"Some workers fell from the top where slab laying work was underway. Some workers who were at the ground got trapped under the debris. I and others present got involved in pulling them out," he said.

Meanwhile, some workers, on condition of anonymity, said the site did not have safety measures.

Queried about this aspect, SP Singh said a probe will be conducted into safety protocols and action will follow based on the findings. PTI TKP NSK NR BNM