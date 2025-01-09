Chhattisgarh: Two labourers injured as silo collapses at smelting unit; two others feared trapped

Raipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Two labourers were injured and two others feared trapped after a silo collapsed at a smelting plant in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm at Kusum Smelters Private Limited, located in the Saragaon area, Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel said.

Mungeli is located around 100 km from the state capital Raipur.

As per preliminary information, the silo, an iron structure used to store dust materials, crashed, trapping under the debris a few workers present at the site, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched, the official said.

So far, two injured workers have been rescued and shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur, about 25 km from the plant, he said.

Quoting the plant management, Commissioner of Bilaspur Division Mahadeo Kawre said two labourers are missing and reported to be trapped under the debris.

The district collector and SP are at the scene and efforts are being made to trace them, he said.

According to the plant management, around 350 labourers work at the factory, which produces sponge iron, in different shifts.

Not too many people were present at the spot as the accident occurred during lunchtime, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said relief and rescue work is underway at war footing at accident site and the situation is being continuously monitored.

“Sad news of an industrial accident has been reported at the smelters plant located in Rambod village of Mungeli district. Soon after being informed about the incident, necessary instructions were given to the senior officials for relief and rescue work.

“The rescue work is going on at war footing at the site. It is also being continuously monitored. I pray to God for the safety of the workers trapped under the debris and the speedy recovery of the injured,” Sai said in a post on 'X'. PTI TKP NR