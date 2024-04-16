Chhattisgarh: Two security personnel hurt in encounter with Naxalites

Kanker, Apr 16 (PTI) Two security personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The gunfight took place in the forest under Chhotebethiya police station limits when a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police officer said.

Two security personnel have sustained injuries in the gunfight, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Kanker Lok Sabha constituency will vote in the second phase of elections on April 26. PTI COR TKP NSK