Chhattisgarh: Two SUVs gutted in fire at IAS officer's residence in Raipur

Raipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), including an electric car, were gutted in a fire that erupted at the residence of an IAS officer in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at the residence of IAS officer Sudhakar Xalxo in the Officers' Colony when his family members had gone out after keeping the electric car on battery charging, he said.

Xalxo is in Telangana on assembly poll duty as an Election Observer there.

The maid of the house noticed the fire in the vehicles stationed in the parking area and informed the family about the incident, he added.

After being alerted, police personnel and a firefighting team rushed to the spot and doused the flames within half an hour, the official said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the blaze erupted in the electric car due to a short-circuit and another SUV parked behind it also in caught fire, he said, adding that the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR NP