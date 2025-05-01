Chhattisgarh: University professor held over forcible namaz recital by students at NSS camp

Bilaspur, May 1 (PTI) A professor of Guru Ghasidas Central University was arrested on Thursday in connection with alleged forcible namaz recital by some students during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, a police official said.

Professor Dilip Jha was taken into custody in the morning in connection with an FIR registered on April 26 against eight persons over the alleged incident, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rashmeet Kaur Chawla.

Jha and six faculty members of the Bilaspur-based central Guru Ghasidas Central University and a team core leader-cum-student have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act for promoting enmity among groups on the basis of religion, outraging religious feelings and other offences, she said.

The accused persons allegedly forced 159 students to offer namaz on March 31 during the NSS camp, held between March 26 and April 1, in Shivtarai village under Kota police station limits of the district, though only four among them were Muslims, the official said.

A probe was instituted after students protested on their return, which also prompted right-wing outfits to agitate, demanding action against those responsible.

Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh had constituted a four-member team headed by City Superintendent of Police (Kotwali) Akshay Sabadra to investigate the matter. Based on the committee’s report, the case was registered against Jha and others.

Further probe into the matter is underway, Chawla added.