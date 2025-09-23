Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chief urges Muslim youth not to take part in 'garba' events during Navratri

Raipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board chairman Dr Salim Raj has urged Muslim youth to refrain from participating in 'garba' dance and other religious events during the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival, and called for upholding peace and harmony in the state.

He, however, said that if any Muslim brother or sister wishes to participate in such an event, respecting the attire and tradition, and with permission from the organising committee, there should be no objection.

His statement comes after several right wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), in Maharashtra and elsewhere, opposed participation of non-Hindus in 'garba' events during the festival.

Navratri, marked by traditional spiritual dance accompanied by dandiya (striking of colourful sticks) performance where pairs dance in circles, is being celebrated from September 22 to October 1.

In his statement, Dr Raj said Navratri is an important and sacred festival of the Hindu community, during which devotees worship Goddess Jagdamba and participate in garba and other religious programmes with great devotion.

Underlining the spiritual significance of garba, he said, "Garba is not just a dance programme. It is a devotional folk dance performed in worship of Goddess Durga, symbolising the cycle of life and her boundless power." If members of the Muslim community do not hold faith in idol worship, they should refrain from participating in such religious events, he said.

"Entering garba venues with wrong intentions or causing disruptions hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community and can damage social harmony," he cautioned.

He urged Muslim youths to stay away from such religious events and to uphold Chhattisgarh's "Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb" (composite culture).

"Islam is a symbol of peace, and we must prioritise harmony, brotherhood and the state's atmosphere of peace at all times," he added. PTI TKP NP