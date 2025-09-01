Chhattisgarh woman found hanging in Ranchi hostel room

Ranchi Sep 1 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh was found hanging in her room in a private hostel in Ranchi on Monday, a police officer said.

The victim, who hailed from Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh, was a first-year B.Com student in a private college in the Jharkhand capital.

It appeared that she hanged herself from a ceiling fan when she was alone in the room, the police officer said.

“A suicide note was also found in the room, in which she mentioned that no one is responsible for her act. However, we are probing the case from every angle,” Lalpur police station in-charge Rupesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

He said that the police received information about the incident from her roommate.

The roommate informed the police that the victim was alone in the room in the morning while she went to a coaching centre.

Singh said that according to the statement of the victim's parents, the girl was under pressure due to her studies.