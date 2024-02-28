Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxalite carrying Rs 1 lakh reward surrenders in Dantewada

Dantewada, Feb 28 (PTI) A woman Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head surrendered before the police and security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, an official said.

Gangi Muchaki (33) turned herself in citing disappointment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

Muchaki, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was the Pusanna Panchayat Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS) president under the Katekalyan Area Committee of the outlawed Maoist organisation, he said.

She will be rehabilitated as per the state government's rehabilitation policy, he added.

So far, 676 Naxalites, 172 of them carrying cash rewards, have surrendered in the district under the 'Lon Varratu' (return home) campaign launched by the Dantewada police in June 2020. PTI COR NP