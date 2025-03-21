Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxalite carrying Rs 2 lakh reward, three others surrender in Sukma

Sukma, Mar 21 (PTI) Four Naxalites including a woman carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head surrendered before security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

Woman Naxalite Kalmu Ayate (35) along with her male colleagues Nuppo Raghu (27), Madkam Kona (22) and Sodhi Lachchha (27) turned themselves in citing their disillusionment with the "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said.

The surrender came a day after security forces killed 30 Naxalites in two separate encounters in the Bastar region.

Kalmu Ayate headed the `Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan' (KAMS) which worked under the Duled Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, said the police official.

The other three were active as militia members under the Morpalli RPC, he said.

The surrendered Naxalites condemned the "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology and hailed the Chhattisgarh government's Naxalism elimination policy as well as its rehabilitation drive 'Niyad Nellanar', he added. PTI COR KRK