Chhattisgarh woman offers free tea at her stall to celebrate Ram Lalla idol consecration

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh), Jan 22 (PTI) A woman who runs a tea stall in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband town showed her devotion to Lord Ram in a different way as she offered the popular aromatic beverage free to customers on the occasion of the idol consecration ceremony at the new temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

While religious events and 'bhandara' (free meals) were held at various places across the state to mark the occasion, Bhagwati Devdas (45), an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, decided to offer tea to people to celebrate the day at her stall in Gariaband town, located around 90kms from state capital Raipur.

Devdas has been running the small tea stall near the Janpad Panchayat office in the town, which is Gariaband district headquarters, for the last 13 years for livelihood.

"Ever since I came to know that the consecration of Ram Lalla (idol) will be held on January 22, I decided to serve tea for free to all customers on this day. I did this because of my faith in Lord Ram," she told PTI.

Devdas said she served around 600 cups of tea to people till the evening.

Baneshwari Yadav, an employee of Janpad Panchayat, praised Devdas for her gesture and unwavering devotion towards Lord Ram.

Yadav and other employees of Janpad Panchayat are regular customers of Devdas's tea stall.

Among major events held to mark the day in Gariaband district, one lakh earthen lamps were illuminated on the Mahanadi river banks in the religious town of Rajim.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple at a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.