Chhattisgarh: Woman tries to end life at Kawardha SP office alleging inaction on complaint; cops refute allegations

Kawardha, Jul 31 (PTI) A woman on Monday tried to set herself on fire in the office complex of the superintendent of police in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh alleging police inaction on her complaint of rape, assault and abuse but her attempt was foiled by personnel present at the site, an official said.

She told reporters she was being made to run from one police station to another in connection with her complaint.

She had doused herself with petrol but was stopped before she could light a match, the official said.

"I brought petrol myself, No one instigated me. I will end my life if I don't get justice. When I go to thane in charge, I am told to go to SP office. When I go to the SP office, I am told to approach Tikarapara police station (in Raipur)," she told reporters.

After meeting Kawardha SP Abhishek Pallava, she told reporters he has assured her that her complaint will be registered in Pandatarai police station here.

In a video statement, SP Pallava said a rape case was registered two years ago on the complaint of the woman in Pandatarai police station, and the prime accused was held.

"Police had submitted a challan and that issue is now with the court. In a separate application, she has alleged that the prime accused and his kin/friends assaulted and abused her. Since the site of incident is in Raipur, she was sent there," Pallava said.

The allegations of police inaction are baseless, the SP asserted. PTI AM BNM BNM