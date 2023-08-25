Chhattisgarh: Worker found hanging at NTPC's plant in Raigarh; family alleges murder

Raigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) A 28-year-old worker was found hanging at a plant of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Central public sector undertaking (PSU), in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Friday.

Following the incident, the man's family stated a protest in front of the plant alleging that he had been murdered, they said.

Dani Ram Gupta was found hanging from the stairs of a water tank in the coal handling unit of the NTPC's LARA Super Thermal Power Plant in Pusaur on Thursday evening, an official said.

Gupta, a native of Kodpali area, had been a contractual worker at the plant for the last three years, he said.

A police team reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Gupta's family members, however, claimed that he was behaving normally till 5 pm on Thursday and alleged that he was murdered and then hanged. PTI COR TKP ARU