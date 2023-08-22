Chhattisgarh: Worker killed as molten slag falls on him at steel plant

Raigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) A 52-year-old worker died after hot slag fell on him at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Tuesday, the police said. Slag is a byproduct of steel manufacturing.

The incident took place in the early hours when the deceased, payload operator Chini Lal Patel, was working in the "Steel Melting Shop (SMS)-2 section of Jindal Steel and Power Limited" in Patrapali village under Kotraroad police station limits, a police official here said.

As per preliminary information, molten slag from the furnace fell on Patel, causing serious burns that left him dead on the spot, he said.

After being alerted, a police team was rushed to the plant and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, the plant management has also initiated an internal enquiry into the accident, said officials. PTI COR TKP NR