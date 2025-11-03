Chhattisgarh@25: IAF's famed Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team to hold air show in Nava Raipur on Nov 5

Raipur, Nov 3 (PTI) The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will enthral citizens of Nava Raipur on November 5 with an air show as part of Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, a five-day celebration marking the state's 25th anniversary.

Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000.

Led by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, the Surya Kiran team will showcase precision flying in their red-and-white fighter jets, executing complex formations and manoeuvres such as heart loops, barrel rolls and the signature "DNA manoeuvre." Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, a member of the team who hails from Chhattisgarh, said the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team has conducted more than 700 shows across India and other countries.

The display will last for about 30 to 35 minutes, featuring formations flown between 100 feet and 10,000 feet above ground level, he said.

The team, known for their synchronized flying, maintains a gap of less than five metres between aircraft during performances.

"The people of Chhattisgarh will remember this show forever. Through such performances, we aim to inspire the youth to join the armed forces," said team member Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu.

Asked about the team's name, Sandhu explained, "Just as the rays of the sun reach every corner of the world, our team seeks to spread positivity and inspiration through its performances across India and abroad." It also instils a sense of pride and patriotism among citizens, he added.

A full-dress rehearsal of the air show will be held on November 4, ahead of the main event on November 5. PTI TKP BNM