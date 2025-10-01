Chhattisgarh’s Balod becomes country’s first child marriage-free district, claims state govt

Raipur, Oct 1 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has claimed that Balod in the state has become the first child marriage-free district in the country.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Child Marriage-Free India' campaign, launched on August 27, 2024, Chhattisgarh has achieved a historic milestone, it said in a release.

Balod district has become the first in the country to be officially declared child marriage-free, with all 436 gram panchayats and nine urban bodies awarded formal certificates by the state government, it said.

No cases of child marriage were reported from Balod over the past two years. Following document verification and legal procedures, the entire district has now been granted child marriage-free status, making it a model for the nation, it added.

Balod Collector Divya Umesh Mishra attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of the administration, public representatives, anganwadi workers, and the community.

Similarly, 75 gram panchayats in Surajpur district were also declared child marriage-free after recording no such cases in the last two years, the release said.

Quoting Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the release said on Tuesday that the state government has given the elimination of child marriage the highest priority.

“Our goal is to declare the entire state child marriage-free by 2028-29. This is not merely a government campaign, but a commitment to social transformation,” the CM said, adding that the process of certifying more panchayats and urban bodies is being expedited.

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade said, Balod’s success proves that when society and government work together, evils like child marriage can be rooted out.

She also acknowledged the contribution of the UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) through technical support, awareness programmes, and monitoring mechanisms. PTI TKP NR