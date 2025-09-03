Chhattisgarh's Bastar to get 240-bed super specialty hospital

Raipur, Sep 3 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Telangana-based hospital for operating a 240-bed super speciality hospital in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district in the state, an official said.

Chhattisgarh's Department of Medical Education and Continental Hospitals, Telangana signed the MoU under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and state Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan, an official statement said.

As per the agreement, the hospital, built at a cost of Rs 200 crore by the government, will be operated by the Continental Hospitals, and health facilities will be provided at government-prescribed rates, the official said.

On the occasion, Sai said this hospital will bring world-class healthcare to the doorstep of every citizen, especially those in the tribal regions.

The project, which was started eight years ago, has now reached a historic milestone as Chhattisgarh celebrates its silver jubilee, he said.

This hospital will provide immense benefit to the people of Bastar, who have long been forced to travel to cities like Raipur and Bilaspur for advanced medical treatment, he said.

He also noted its critical role for security forces (involved in anti-Naxal operations in the region), stating that injured jawans, who had to be airlifted to Raipur in the past, will now receive cutting-edge treatment directly in Jagdalpur.

State Health Secretary Amit Kataria said that of the Rs 200 crore amount, Rs 120 crore were borne by the central government and Rs 80 crore by the state government, with significant contributions from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) that operates iron ore mines in the region's Dantewada district.

The 10-storey, 240-bed facility hospital is spread across 11 acres and will be equipped with modern machinery and medical equipment, he said.

It will feature specialised departments, including cardiology (heart disease), nephrology (kidney disease) neurology and neurosurgery (brain and nerve disease), urology, gastroenterology, Kataria said.

The hospital will offer advanced facilities for OPD, ICU, and emergency services. A team of expert doctors will provide treatment at government-prescribed rates, making high-quality care accessible not only to the Bastar division but also to patients from across Chhattisgarh and beyond, he added.

Official sources said the hospital is likely to be inaugurated on November 1, the Chhattisgarh statehood day, this year.