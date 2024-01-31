Chhattisgarh's BJP govt fulfils 'Modi's guarantee', launches financial scheme for married women

Raipur, Jan 31 (PTI) The BJP government in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday decided to launch a welfare scheme for married women under which they will be provided a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000, an official said.

The scheme, 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana', was approved by the state cabinet at its meeting here in the evening. It was one of the key promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of last year's assembly elections.

The government also decided to hike tendu leaf collection remuneration given to people collecting them to Rs 5,500 per standard sacks from existing Rs 4,000, the official said.

Tendu leaves are used as a wrapper for beedis.

The decisions were taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, he added.

Fulfilling another "guarantee" (BJP's poll promise) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cabinet has decided to launch 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana' in the state, an official statement said.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,000 per month -- i.e. Rs 12,000 per annum -- will be sent into the bank accounts of married women accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). The married women who are a domicile of Chhattisgarh and aged above 21 years as on January 1, 2024, will be eligible to avail benefit of the scheme, it said.

Besides them, widows, divorced and abandoned women will also be eligible to avail its benefit if they fulfil the criteria, the statement added.

The scheme is aimed at eliminating discrimination against women and to improve their health and nutrition level. It will also promote women empowerment and economic self-reliance, it said.

Fulfilling another "guarantee" of PM Modi, the cabinet decided to increase remuneration given to tendu leaf collectors from Rs 4,000 per standard sack to Rs 5,500 per standard sack, the statement said.

A decision was also taken to start a new social security scheme for tendu leaf collectors, it said.

The government has decided to implement Bharat (BH) series vehicle registration in Chhattisgarh. Under the BH series, two and four wheelers will have to pay tax for two years at one go, said the statement. PTI TKP RSY