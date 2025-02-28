Chhattisgarh's GSDP estimated to grow by 7.51 pc in 2024-25: Economic Survey report

Raipur, Feb 28 (PTI) The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Chhattisgarh at constant prices is estimated to grow by 7.51 per cent, and the per capita income is likely to reach Rs 1,62,870 in the fiscal 2024-25, as per the Economic Survey Report presented in the state assembly on Friday.

The report tabled by Planning, Economics and Statistics Department Minister OP Chaudhary pointed out that the state's GSDP at constant price (base year 2011-12), as per advance estimates, is expected to grow at 7.51 per cent and reach Rs 3,29,752 crore in 2024 -25, as against quick estimates of 3,06,712 crore in FY 2023-24.

The report stated that the state's agriculture and allied sectors (agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing) and industry sector (mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply) are expected to grow by 5.38 per cent and 6.92 per cent respectively in the ongoing fiscal over the previous one.

The service sector is likely to increase by 8.54 per cent compared to 2023-24, it added.

As per an advance estimate, the GSDP at the current price is likely to increase to Rs 5,67,880 crore in FY 2024-25 as against Rs 5,12,107 crore as estimated for 2023-24, which is a growth of 10.89 per cent.

The survey report underlined that the per capita income (per capita Net State Domestic Product at current prices) in 2024-25 is likely to reach Rs 1,62,870, up by 9.37 per cent from Rs 1,48,922 in the previous financial year. PTI TKP ARU