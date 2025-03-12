Chhattisgarh's Kanger Valley National Park on UNESCO’s Tentative List; matter of pride, says CM Sai

Raipur, Mar 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh’s Kanger Valley National Park has been included in the UNESCO Tentative List, making it India’s latest nomination for the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, officials said on Wednesday.

Spread over 200 square kilometres in the Bastar district, the pristine Kanger Valley forest, flanked by hills and covered with sal trees, is famous for its natural beauty, biodiversity, waterfalls and caves.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called the development a matter of pride for the state and said it will open up new possibilities in tourism and employment, said a government statement.

UNESCO’s Tentative List is an inventory of sites that a country intends to nominate for inclusion on the World Heritage List. This is the first and most important step in the nomination process.

“This success is the result of our hard work and commitment. We will continue to work together to preserve our heritage in the future as well,” Sai said.

In December 2023, the state government and the Archaeological Survey of India planned to ensure global recognition for this site, the release said. Experts studied its biodiversity, archaeological heritage and unique ecosystem and a proposal was sent to include its name in the UNESCO Tentative List, it said.

“This is the first time a site in Chhattisgarh has been included in this prestigious list. Now, it is hoped that it can also get the status of permanent World Heritage in the coming years,” the release said.

The national park has more than 15 limestone caves, including the famous Kotumsar, Kailash and Dandak caves. Besides it is home to rare animals like “otter, mouse deer, giant squirrel, Lethis softshell turtle and wild wolf”, over 200 bird species and 140 types of butterflies, as per the release.

The achievement will benefit the forest as well as the villages surrounding it. For the Dhruva and Gond tribes that live here, this is not just a forest but a part of their culture and life, it said.

Last year, Dhudmaras village in Kanger Valley National Park found a place on the world tourism map. The United Nations World Tourism Organisation included it among the selected 20 villages of the world for development tied to tourism, the release added. PTI TKP NR