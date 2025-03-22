Chhattisgarh's new anti-Naxal policy: land, financial aid to victims, surrendered Naxalites

Raipur, Mar 22 (PTI) Land to civilian victims of Maoist violence and increased compensation for the kin of those killed while assisting in anti-Naxalite operations are part of the new comprehensive surrender and victim rehabilitation policy recently cleared by the Chhattisgarh cabinet, an official said on Saturday.

The `Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025' aims at providing higher compensation, free education, healthcare facilities and job opportunities to victims of Naxal violence. Also, surrendered Naxalites will receive rehabilitation and legal support to start a new life, the official said.

The primary objective of the new policy is to support those affected by Naxal violence and reintegrate surrendered Naxalites into society. The government believes that a balance between strict action and rehabilitation is essential to eliminate Naxalism, the official added.

Compensation given in the case of death of `gopniya sainik' (police informers) specially assisting police in anti-Naxalite operations has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (over and above the compensation payable under Central schemes). Similarly, compensation given in the case of permanent disability to such a person has been hiked to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh, the official said, citing the draft of the new policy.

In case of murder, serious injury or permanent disability to civilians, the victims or families will be provided 1.5 hectares of agricultural land or 4 decimal (1,742 sq ft) of residential land in urban areas. In case land could not be made available, financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be given to victims in rural areas and Rs 8 lakh in urban areas, the official said.

If a victim's family purchases agricultural land within three years of the incident, they will get complete exemption from stamp duty and registration fee on purchase of a maximum of two acres of land, he said.

In cases of death of civilians, if a government job cannot be provided to a family member, an assistance of Rs 15 lakh will be paid (Rs 10 lakh to spouse-children and Rs 5 lakh to parents).

The government has also introduced special employment schemes for people affected by Naxal violence. If a victim secures a private sector job, the government will pay 40 per cent of the salary for five years, with a cap of Rs 5 lakh per year, he said.

Children from victim families will get free education at Prayas Residential Schools and Eklavya Model Schools. If they wish to study in private schools, they will get priority in reserved seats under Right To Education Act. Additionally, students pursuing higher education or technical training will receive a Rs 25,000 annual scholarship, the official said.

A surrendered Naxalite will receive assistance of Rs 50,000 in cash.

They will also be provided an `encouragement amount' for a surrendered weapon. For an LMG (Light Machine Gun), a surrendered Naxalite will get Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh for an AK-47 rifle, Rs 2 lakh for Insas or SLR (Self Loading Rifle) rifles, among others.

A Naxalite who is unmarried, or whose spouse is not alive, will be given a grant of Rs 1 lakh within three years for marriage.

A surrendered Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh or more will be allotted a maximum of 4 decimal (1742 sq. ft) land in urban area, or maximum 1 hectare of agricultural land in rural areas. If land could not be made available, Rs 2 lakh assistance will be given for purchasing immovable property.

Surrendered Naxalites will be provided an incentive of Rs 15,000 if they help in seizure of an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 5 kg or more, and Rs 25,000 on seizure of an IED weighing 10 kg or more. Similarly, an incentive of Rs 1 lakh will be provided on recovery of` a 'large dump' of Naxalites (consisting of equipment needed for weapon manufacturing, automatic weapons, 20 kg or more explosives), the official said.

The state government has also revised the rewards for lower-rung Naxalites as per their ranks in the outlawed outfit, he said.

Development works worth Rs 1 crore will be sanctioned on surrender of all Naxalite members and militia active in any village panchayat. PTI TKP KRK