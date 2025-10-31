Chhattisgarh's new Vidhan Sabha building: A blend of traditional art and modern engineering

Raipur, Oct 31 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly, which began its journey from a private school in Raipur in 2000, the year the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh, is now moving into its own grand, modern and eco-friendly building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, officials said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-built legislative assembly complex during his day-long visit to Raipur on Saturday.

Spread over 51 acres in Nava Raipur and constructed at a cost of Rs 324 crore, the new Vidhan Sabha complex is not just a building, but a symbol of Chhattisgarh's cultural identity and progressive spirit, an official statement said.

Designed as a blend of traditional art and modern engineering, the structure embodies the essence of 'Dharti Dhurandhar', a land rich in tradition and innovation, it said.

The ceiling of the main assembly hall features intricately-carved motifs of rice grains and leaves, representing Chhattisgarh's identity as the 'Rice Bowl of India'. Most of the doors and furniture have been handcrafted by skilled wood artisans from Bastar, giving the complex a distinctly local touch, it said.

The building is divided into three wings. Wing-A houses the assembly secretariat, Wing-B includes the main chamber, Central Hall, and offices of the Speaker and the Chief Minister, while Wing-C accommodates offices of all ministers, the statement said.

There is a 500-seat state-of-the-art auditorium and a 100-seater Central Hall for high-level deliberations in the complex.

Built with energy-efficient and green construction technology, the complex integrates a solar power plant and two rainwater harvesting ponds, ensuring sustainability for generations to come.

Equipped for a paperless assembly in the future, the new building combines modern amenities with technological foresight, it said.

Every corridor, wall and artwork within the premises tells a story of Chhattisgarh about its crafts, culture, and people. The architecture reflects not only the state's glorious heritage but also its aspirations for a forward-looking, self-reliant future, it said.

"This isn't just an Assembly building. It's where the dreams of 30 million people will take shape," a government official said.

The first session of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly was held inside the Jashpur Hall in Rajkumar College (a school), Raipur. Subsequently, the assembly was shifted to a government building on the outskirts of the capital on the Raipur-Baloda Bazar Road. PTI TKP NP