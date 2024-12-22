'Chhavni Pravesh' held to welcome saints to Maha Kumbh; Adityanath reviews 'Khichdi Mela' preps

Mahakumbh Nagar/Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) The Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara on Sunday held its 'Chhavni Pravesh' procession to mark the entry of saints into the fair area for next year's Maha Kumbh here, with scores of devotees and the fair administration welcoming them in a grand ceremony.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Held under the leadership of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri Ji, the 'Chhavni Pravesh' procession started from the local ashram of Aawahan Akhara in Madouka with a number saints marching to the cantonment area on horses and camels chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'.

Mahant Gopal Giri of the Akhara said more than a dozen Mahamandaleshwars and 51 Shri Mahants, besides a large number of Naga saints, participated in the Yatra.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming 'Khichdi Mela' with officials at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

The 'Khichdi Mela' will run from Makar Sankranti (January 14) to Maha Shivratri (February 26), the concluding day of the Maha Kumbh.

At the meeting, officials briefed the chief minister on the efforts being made by various departments to make the Mela a grand success, a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh government said.

Adityanath instructed the departments responsible for the safety, comfort, and convenience of the visitors to finalise their preparations by December 25.

Stressing the cultural and religious significance of the event, the chief minister said, "The Khichdi Mela is a beacon of faith not only for the devotees in eastern Uttar Pradesh, but also for those from Bihar, Nepal, and across the world." He also underscored that the positive transformation of Gorakhpur should be reflected in the Khichdi Mela, calling for meticulous attention to security and seamless provision of essential services during the event, the statement said.

While reviewing the preparations for the Khichdi Mela, Adityanath also evaluated the ongoing development projects in Gorakhpur, exploring the potential initiatives to enhance the city's transformation into a smart city.

He also suggested considering the introduction of double-decker buses to improve urban transportation in the city.

To address Gorakhpur's parking challenges, he instructed the GDA, municipal corporation, administration, and police to devise a coordinated action plan.

He also recommended identifying locations for parking facilities, including multi-level parking, wherever needed.

Discussing the preparations for the Gorakhpur Mahotsav to be held from January 10 to 12, Adityanath encouraged active participation by the public representatives. PTI RAJ COR NAV ARI