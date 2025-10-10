Chhota Rajan aide DK Rao, two associates arrested in extortion-threat case

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) DK Rao, a close aide of jailed gangster Chhota Rajan, and two associates were arrested on Friday by Mumbai Crime Branch in an extortion and threat case, an official said.

He was apprehended by a Crime Branch team outside the sessions court complex in south Mumbai this evening, the official added.

"He had come for a court hearing. He was taken into custody along with his associates Anil Sing and Mimit Ghuta. The complainant in the case had given Rs 1.5 crore to a builder, who did not return the money. The builder then got Rao to threaten the complainant. Rao will be produced in court on Saturday," the official said.

In January, Rao and six associates were held by the Crime Branch for an allegedly trying to extort Rs 2.5 crore from a hotelier in the western part of the city. PTI DC BNM