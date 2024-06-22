Chhota Shakeel's kin, accused in terror funding case, dies at Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, June 21 (PTI) Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Bhaijan, brother-in-law of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel and an accused in a terror-funding case, died on Friday evening at the state-run J J Hospital here, police said.

Shaikh (61), a businessman, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in the case which involves several members of the Dawood gang including Dawood Ibrahim and Shakeel themselves.

Shaikh was lodged in Arthur Road jail here following his arrest, and was currently undergoing treatment at the J J Hospital, a police official said.

In July 2023, his property in Mira Road area in neighbouring Thane district was attached by the NIA as proceeds of terrorism. PTI DC KRK