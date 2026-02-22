Chickpea processing units in MP to get industrial status, benefits: CM Yadav

Indore, Feb 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that if chickpea traders in the state process this agricultural commodity, their establishments will be granted industrial status and benefits under government policies.

Madhya Pradesh is the country’s largest producer of chickpeas, commonly known as ‘kabuli chana’.

Addressing the ‘Global Kabuli Chana Conference’ in Indore, Yadav said the state has been promoting food processing.

“If kabuli chana traders process this agricultural commodity, their establishments will be accorded industrial status, and they will also be given all benefits in accordance with government policies,” he said.

He said 25 policies have been implemented in the state to improve ease of doing business.

The chief minister said large subsidies are being provided, particularly to food processing industries that generate employment and added that the government would relax policies to encourage entrepreneurs if it receives good investment proposals in the sector.

Kabuli Chana Traders Association secretary Rajul Sarda said around 50 per cent of the country’s chickpeas is grown in MP.

He said chickpea trading establishments in the state should be given industrial status so that they can contribute to making the country self-reliant in the pulses sector. The government should also focus on research on improved kabuli chana varieties, he said.

Earlier, Yadav attended the ‘Pithampur Industrial Conclave’ and released a book titled ‘Pithampur: Zero to Zenith-A Journey of 40 Years’, authored by Pithampur Industrial Organisation president Dr Gautam Kothari.

On the occasion, he said the state government has been strengthening transport systems and infrastructure to promote industrial activity.

He appealed to industrialists in Pithampur to invest in other regions of MP as well to contribute to the state’s overall development, assuring them of all possible assistance.

Located around 30 km from Indore, Pithampur is a major industrial hub in MP. It has around 1,250 units that employ thousands of workers, including migrant labourers from different states.