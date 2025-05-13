Chidambaram asks govt if Trump's claim of halting India-Pakistan hostilities self-boast or truth

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday asked the government to clarify if US President Donald Trump's claims of halting military actions between India and Pakistan were true or a self-boast and questioned whether India had lost planes in Operation Sindoor.

In an interview with PTI Videos, the former Union home minister expressed concern over no country coming out openly in support of India following its May 7 strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said China's support to Islamabad was also a matter of concern.

Describing Trump's claims of having brought a halt to the hostilities and preventing a nuclear war between India and Pakistan as "very intriguing", he said the Indian government must clarify on the claims.

Chidambaram also said Trump was an "uninvited guest" in matters between India and Pakistan.

He demanded the government convene an all-party meeting and a session of Parliament and answer the opposition's questions.

Noting that both the all-party meet and the session of Parliament were necessary, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the all-party meetings on April 24 and May 7.

The prime minister should have attended those meetings, he said.

"The prime minister should call an all-party meeting, and part of the session (of Parliament) can even be a closed session. At least brief leaders what is the real position. There are a number of questions to be asked," he said.

"Army and air force officers have practically admitted that we have suffered some losses. Although I don't accept Pakistan's exaggerated claims, but, in a war situation, both sides will lose some equipment. Have we lost planes? Have we suffered damage? All that must be told to the opposition leaders," Chidambaram said.

"And President Trump's role has also to be clarified and the latest missive from President Trump that 'if you don't stop, I will not do trade with you. I prevented a nuclear war'. Now all that, is it an exaggeration and self-boast or is there any element of truth in it? All that has to be discussed in an all-party meeting," the Congress leader told PTI Videos. PTI SKC SZM SZM