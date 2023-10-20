Chidambaram hails veteran CPI(M) leader Achuthanandan as he turns 100

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said his party and the CPI(M) are opposed to each other in Kerala but that does not come in the way of his warmly felicitating former chief minister V S Achuthanandan on his attaining the age of 100 years.

In a statement, Chidambaram hailed Achuthanandan, saying he was and is a "warhorse" who fought valiantly for the causes that he believed were for the good of the people.

Kerala's former chief minister and veteran CPI(M) leader Achuthanandan turned 100 Friday. Achuthanandan served as Kerala CM from 2006 to 2011.

In his statement, Chidambaram said the Congress and the CPI(M) are opposed to each other in Kerala and other parts of the country and have been traditional rivals in the elections in Kerala.

"But that does not come in the way of my warmly felicitating Shri V S Achuthanandan, former Chief Minister of Kerala, on his attaining the age of 100 years today," he said.

"He (Achuthanandan) was and is a warhorse who fought valiantly for the causes that he believed were for the good of the people," Chidambaram said. May he enjoy good health in the years ahead, the Congress leader added. PTI ASK DV DV