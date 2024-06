Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Thursday, an official said.

Describing Chidambaram's visit as a courtesy call, a source said the two leaders talked for nearly 30 minutes.

They held discussions on the current political situation in the country, he added. PTI SCH MNB