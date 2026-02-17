Chief business officer of asset management firm dies by suicide in Mumbai

Mumbai (PTI): A top official of an asset management company died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Andheri East on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pankit Vijay Shah (39), a resident of Vile Parle and chief business officer of a mutual fund company.

Police received a call about a man jumping from the Chaddha Premises building around 10.30 am, said an official.

A police mobile van rushed to the site and found Shah lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival at 12.45 pm, the police official said.

An accidental death report was registered at Andheri police station and probe was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the suicide, he said.

According to the preliminary probe, Shah was visiting a friend whose office was located in Chaddha Premises. While standing on the balcony of an office situated on the fourth floor, he jumped off.

Shah had over 17 years' experience of working for asset management companies.