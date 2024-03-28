Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects Noapara-Dumdum Cantonment stretch of Metro rly

Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) The speed trial along the three km Noapara-Dumdum Cantonment stretch of Metro Railway in the northern suburbs was conducted on Thursday in the presence of the chief commissioner of railway safety.

Advertisment

A Metro Railway statement said Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg inspected the speed trial on this stretch from Noapara to Dum Dum Cantonment station and back at a maximum speed of 75 kmph.

Though the Metro Railway did not officially intimate any exact date of commissioning of the stretch, a senior official said all necessary arrangements have been made to make the Noapara-Dumdum Cantonment section ready within a fortnight’s time with Noapara becoming an interchange point for the blue and yellow lines.

Work from Dumdum Cantonment to N S C Bose Airport is yet to be over but work is on a fast pace to complete the airport station.

Advertisment

At present Esplanade and New Garia are two other metro interchange points in the city metro network.

While Esplanade is for the Blue and Green lines, New Garia is the interchange between the blue and orange lines.

On March 25, the maiden trial run took place between Noapara-Dum Dum Cantonment section.

Advertisment

Garg inspected the newly built Dum Dum Cantonment Metro station and undertook a trolley inspection from Noapara to Dum Dum Cantonment station during the day, before commissioning of Noapara to Dum Dum Cantonment stretch of Yellow Line, the statement said.

He inspected entry and exit gates, ticketing system, escalators, lifts, signage boards, fire detection and suppression system and other passenger amenities and passenger interchanging arrangements with adjacent Eastern Railway.

He also inspected the station control room, electronic interlocking (EI) system, signal equipment room and other infrastructure.

He also inspected the Noapara Metro station of the Yellow Line. PTI SUS RG