Chief Election Observer Velrasu reviews Thane Municipal Corporation poll preparations

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) Chief Election Observer P Velrasu and Election Observer Samiksha Chandrakar reviewed preparations for the January 15 Thane Municipal Corporation polls and asked all those involved to ensure the process remains transparent, peaceful and smooth, an official said on Saturday.

A TMC release said Velrasu stressed the need for close coordination among all concerned agencies. He discussed key aspects, including including voter lists, polling stations, deployment and training of election staff, postal voting arrangements, and implementation of Model Code of Conduct, it added.

"Detailed instructions were issued regarding the commissioning, sealing and secure storage of EVMs. The observers emphasised strict implementation of 24-hour security, regulated entry and comprehensive CCTV surveillance at strong rooms," the release said.

The review was attended by Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Saurabh Rao, Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, Additional Commissioner (II) Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner (Election) Umesh Birari, among others. PTI COR BNM