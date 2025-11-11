Chief Justice of Allahabad HC administers oath to Justice Atul Sreedharan

Prayagraj, Nov 11 (PTI) The Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Justice Arun Bhansali, on Tuesday administered the oath of office to Justice Atul Sreedharan as a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Sreedharan was earlier serving as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. On October 19, the central government notified Justice Sreedharan's transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

After his oath, the strength of judges at the Allahabad High Court has risen to 110, against the sanctioned strength of 160 judges.