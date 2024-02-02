Chief justices appointed to 6 high courts

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Chief justices were appointed to six high courts, including Allahabad and Rajasthan, on Friday.

Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was appointed as its chief justice.

Justice Ritu Bahri, Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, a judge of the Patna High Court, was elevated as the chief justice of the Orissa High Court.

Justice Vijay Bishnoi, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, was appointed as the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Arun Bhansali, also of the Rajasthan High Court, was appointed as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Similarly, Madras High Court judge S Vaidyanathan has been elevated as the chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on November 2 last year.

Once Justice Bahri takes oath as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, two of the 25 high courts in the country will be headed by women.

Justice Sunita Agrawal heads the Gujarat High Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X. PTI NAB RC