Chief justices of several countries sat in CJI's court, witnessed proceedings

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Chief justices of several countries, including from Ivory Coast, South Sudan and Ghana, on Tuesday sat in the Chief Justice of India's court and witnessed the proceedings of the Supreme Court for around 30 minutes.

Advertisment

As soon as a bench comprising D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra assembled in the morning, Justice Chandrachud welcomed the chief justices of these countries.

"Members of the bar, I have very great pleasure in welcoming in … the chief justices who have come from overseas for the international conference," the CJI said.

"We welcome our colleagues from the Ivory Coast, from South Sudan, from Kyrgyzstan, from Uzbekistan, from Tajikistan, from Cameroon, from Botswana and from Ghana," he said.

After around half-an-hour, the CJI-led bench rose for two minutes saying, "What we will do is, since our colleagues from overseas are going to go to court two, three, four and five, we will rise for two minutes, escort them out and will come back in two minutes." Later in the day, some of the visiting chief justices sat in courts, including in the benches headed by justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna. PTI ABA ZMN