Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Delhi Pavillion' at Trade Fair

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the 'Delhi Pavilion' at the India International Trade Fair and asserted that the government is fully supportive of the growth and expansion of local entrepreneurs.

During her visit, she toured the various stalls and interacted with women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, start-ups and other business owners from across the capital, said an official statement.

The pavilion features a Red Fort-themed design reflecting Delhi's historical and cultural heritage with a blend of local art, culture and modern entrepreneurship, selfie points and interactive exhibits.

The pavilion has special representation for women entrepreneurs and SC/ST-based units and a display of Delhi's diversity and creative potential through 49 stalls.

The stalls have also been organised district-wise to ensure greater visibility for the city’s unique products, innovative start-ups and emerging local talent.

Commending their products, skills and dedication, she said that Delhi’s local entrepreneurs, particularly women, are carving a new place for themselves on the global stage through their talent and perseverance.

The Delhi government, she emphasised, stands firmly beside them to support their growth and expansion.

She urged Delhiites to visit the 'Delhi Pavilion' and extend their encouragement to the city's women entrepreneurs and local artisans who are showcasing exceptional skill, hard work and self-reliance.

She noted that the fair serves as a dynamic platform for India's art, culture, innovation and enterprise. The India International Trade Fair not only enhances business opportunities but also brings the country's cultural diversity and socio-economic progress to the global forefront, she said.

The 'Delhi Pavilion' offers a dedicated platform for MSMEs, artisans, start-ups and small entrepreneurs from different districts of the capital to exhibit their products and services.