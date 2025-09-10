Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviews development works in East Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday reviewed development works undertaken in the East Delhi Parliamentary constituency, asserting that the city is progressing under the "triple engine government." In a meeting with East Delhi MP and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, and Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, along with MLAs and councillors from the area, the progress of development works in each Assembly segment under the parliamentary constituency was reviewed.

The chief minister noted that the 75 development projects and programmes to be unveiled during Sewa Pakhwara, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, were also discussed in the meeting.

She added that the Delhi government will launch 101 Aushman Arogya Mandir health clinics during the fortnight-long programme.

"Delhi government is working 24/7, and all the representatives under it are doing their job with dedication – the triple engine government," she said.

Malhotra stated that the progress of projects worth around Rs 450 crore, which are at different stages of completion, was also discussed in the meeting.

He added that the review meetings would be held regularly at intervals of 2-3 months.