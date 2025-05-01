Chief Minister Relief Fund Cell inaugurated in Latur

Latur, May 1 (PTI) A Chief Minister Relief Fund Cell, set up to ensure faster disbursement of financial aid to patients for medical treatment, was inaugurated at the Latur district collectorate in central Maharashtra on Thursday.

This district-level initiative of the BJP-led Mahayuti government aims to provide timely medical assistance to economically disadvantaged patients without the need to travel to Mumbai.

State cabinet member Shivrendrainhraje Bhosale, who is also the Latur district guardian minister, inaugurated the cell on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state government issued a resolution on February 22, 2025, to set up Relief Fund Cells in every district to ensure smoother and faster disbursement of financial aid for medical treatment.

The primary objective of the cell is to eliminate the hardship faced by patients and their families who previously had to visit Mantralaya (state secretariat) in state capital Mumbai for updates and assistance with their applications.

With the cell now functional in Latur, patients can access guidance, submit applications, and track their progress locally.