Chief Minister Rio inaugurates Nagaland's first Drone School

Kohima, Jan 26 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday formally inaugurated the state's first Drone School and Drone Centre of Excellence.

The school is located at the Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre, Kohima, and it was launched as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

The state-of-the-art facility is a pioneering initiative of the State GIS & Remote Sensing Centre (NGISRSC) under the Planning & Transformation Department. It aims at equipping youth with advanced drone technology skills and promoting innovation-driven employment.

Inaugurating the drone school, Rio described it as a major step towards harnessing modern technology for governance, development, and public service delivery.

Commending the department for the initiative, Rio said Nagaland has been closely observing global advancements in drone technology and networking, noting that while drones were earlier associated mainly with warfare, they are now being increasingly used for positive and developmental purposes.

He said the drone school would serve as a hub for innovation and capacity building, enabling the transfer of knowledge to districts and interior areas so that the benefits of technology reach the last mile.

The CM added that the initiative would strengthen Nagaland's preparedness for future challenges and help position the state as a leader in the effective use of drone technology.

Deputy Chief Ministers T R Zeliang and Y Patton, Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen and Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha were present on the occasion.

The drone school will offer DGCA-compliant Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) courses along with short-term non-DGCA programmes in FPV flying, drone repair and maintenance, and drone data analysis and mapping.

The first batch of 50 trainees sponsored by the Nagaland Skill & Entrepreneurship Development Mission is set to commence from Tuesday. They will receive free training across multiple specialisations, along with placement assistance and industry linkages.

It will also function as a Centre of Excellence for UAV research, innovation, and technical support to government departments.

With an allocation of Rs 2.50 crore under the State Plan for FY 2025–26, the drone school is expected to strengthen skill development, enhance governance through drone-enabled services.