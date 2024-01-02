Chief Minister Sukhu inaugurates Winter Carnival at Manali

Shimla (HP), Jan 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tuesday inaugurated the five-day-long National Level Winter Carnival at Manali.

He offered prayers at the historic Hidimba Temple and flagged off the Carnival Parade from Circuit House, Manali.

The parade witnessed the involvement of more than 250 Mahila Mandals and cultural troupes from Himachal Pradesh and other states, presenting a vibrant display of traditions, cultures along with messages supporting social cause, a statement issued here said.

He also inaugurated the cultural programme at Manu Rangshala, the stage for the five-day festivity. This year's Winter Carnival in Manali would showcase events like the Winter Queen, Voice of Carnival and Mahanatti (Folk Dance) of women.

The carnival will witness performance from as many as 25 cultural groups from various states. He also expressed keen interest in the tableaux brought out by Mahila Mandals, departments and other institutions.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Sukhu announced an increase in the 'Protsahan Rashi' for Mahila Mandals from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Additionally, a provision of Rs 10 crore would be made for a new bridge near Pandrah (15) Mile in Manali and a study will be conducted to explore the possibility of creating parking on the land of electricity board besides organising skiing events in Manali in the near future, he said.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh applauded the Winter Carnival celebrated every year at Manali which prominently showcases the region's rich culture, and traditions besides giving special recognition to the women involved. PTI BPL -- TIR TIR