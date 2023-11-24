Chief of Air Staff pitches for assimilating new technologies for enhancing training effectiveness

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Friday said there was a need for IAF’s training methodology to evolve and assimilate new technologies for enhancing training effectiveness.

Addressing commanders of all the IAF training establishments under Training Command during the Training Command Commanders’ Conference held at Headquarters Training Command here, he exhorted them to encourage innovative teaching methodology and stay abreast with best practices across the world.

During the conference, the CAS reviewed the performance of all training establishments and stressed on the need to better align training patterns with requirements of the future, Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing) said in a release.

It said, while addressing the commanders, the CAS emphasised on the importance of training in sustenance and furtherance of operational capability of the IAF.

The Air Chief also highlighted the role of instructors in transforming young aspirants into robust air warriors ready to undertake all missions with professionalism, precision and progressive thinking.

Later, the CAS presented trophies to stations for achieving excellence in the fields of operations, maintenance, and administration. The 'Pride of the Training Command' trophy was presented to Air Force Station Bidar.