Chief of Air Staff to review Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy on Dec 14

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI) Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, will review the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near Hyderabad on December 14.

The CGP of the 214th Course, marked by military precision, will commemorate the successful completion of pre-commissioning training for flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), according to a Defence release issued on Tuesday.

This CGP will also witness the commissioning of the first batch of Weapon Systems Branch officers into the IAF, the release stated.

“Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), will be the Reviewing Officer (RO) for the parade,” it added.

During the ceremony, the Reviewing Officer will confer the ‘President’s Commission’ on the graduating trainees. The event will include the presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to flight cadets, as well as officers of the Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, and one officer from a friendly foreign country upon their successful completion of training.

The flight cadet from the Flying branch who secures the first position in the order of merit will be awarded the coveted ‘President’s Plaque’ and the ‘Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour’ and will also command the parade. The Reviewing Officer will present the ‘President’s Plaque’ to the cadet standing first in the overall order of merit in the Ground Duty branch.

Aerial displays by the SU-30 MKI, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), and the Sarang helicopter display team, along with flypasts by Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft, will be among the major highlights of the ceremony, the release noted.