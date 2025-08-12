Chief of Australian Army meets Gen Dwivedi, leaders explore avenues to enhance defence ties

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Indian and Australian army chiefs have held discussions to enhance bilateral defence cooperation and deepen military-to-military engagement for regional stability and global peace, officials said on Monday.

Chief of the Australian Army, Lt Gen Simon Stuart, was also briefed on Operation Sinbdoor and India's security perspective.

"Bolstering India–Australia Defence Ties Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australian Army, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement and reinforcing the shared commitment to regional stability and global peace," the Indian Army posted on X.

"Lieutenant General Simon Stuart also engaged in high-level discussions with senior military leaders wherein he was briefed on OPERATION SINDOOR and India’s security perspective," it said.

Lt Gen Stuart is on an official visit to India from August 11 to August 14.

"The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance strategic engagement between the two nations," the defence ministry said in a statement.

His visit commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, where General Stuart paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian armed forces.

He was also accorded a guard of honour on the lawns of the South Block, followed by a formal call-on with Gen Dwivedi.

General Stuart also met the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, according to a post of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff on X.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Regimental Sergeant Major of the Australian Army met the Army Subedar Major of the Indian Army at South Block, fostering camaraderie and collaboration between all ranks.

On Tuesday, the Australian army chief will travel to Agra to visit the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade and interact with all ranks.

He will also visit the iconic Taj Mahal before returning to Delhi to deliver a keynote address at the National Defence College.

The next two days, he will be in Pune, where he will interact with Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, and visit the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

General Stuart is scheduled to address the cadets on leadership, joint training, and cooperation.

"This high-level visit reaffirms the strong and growing India–Australia defence partnership and underscores the shared commitment of both nations towards a stable, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," the defence ministry said. PTI KND VN VN